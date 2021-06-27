Women's ODI: England beat India, take 1-0 lead

England beat India by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series in Women's ODI

Put in to bat, India Women scored 201 for eight

PTI
PTI, Bristol,
  • Jun 27 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 22:28 ist
England’s Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver celebrate after winning the match. Credit: Reuters Photo

England Women defeated India Women by eight wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India Women scored 201 for eight. Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32.

For England Women, Sophie Ecclestone (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, while Anya Shrubsole (2/33) and Katherine Brunt (2/35) shared four wickets between them.

Tammy Beaumont (87 not out) and Nat Sciver (74 not out) struck quick half-centuries as England Women comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 201 for eight in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 72; Sophie Ecclestone 3/40).

England Women: 202 for 2 in 34.5 overs (Tammy Beaumont 87 not out, Nat Sciver 74 not out; Jhulan Goswami 1/25). 

