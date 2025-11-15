<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central and East Corporations have scheduled to hold an intensive mass cleanliness drive on Saturday. </p><p>While the East corporation plans to cover a total of 20 km between 6 am to 10 am, the Central corporation has proposed to cover about 13 km during the same period. </p><p>The stretches identified are: TC Palya Main Road from Ramamurthy Nagar Bridge to Bhattarahalli (8 km) and State Highway 35 from Varthur Kodi Junction to Kadugodi Bridge (12 km).</p>.Bengaluru's GKVK agri fair sees record 11.85 lakh visitors on second day.<p>This shows the corporation has picked the worst-maintained stretches for the cleanliness drive.</p>.<p>On TC Palya Main Road, drain and footpath improvement work is underway, but the slow work has created more trouble than help. </p>.<p>The Central corporation has planned the drive on important stretches in Shanthinagar, C V Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Gandhinagar, Chickpet and Chamarajpet. </p>