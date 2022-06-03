England eke out slender lead against New Zealand in 1st Test

Concussion substitute Matt Parkinson marked his Test debut by helping England into a narrow first-innings lead of nine runs on the second day of their series opener against New Zealand at Lord's on Friday.

England were eventually dismissed for 141 in reply to New Zealand's 132, with veteran quicks Tim Southee and Trent Boult polishing off the home side's tail.

Southee took four wickets for 55 runs in 14 overs and left-armer Boult, who only arrived in England on Monday after playing in last weekend's Indian Premier League final, three for 21 in 13.5.

Parkinson, who travelled down from Manchester on Thursday as England's first concussion substitute after fellow spinner Jack Leach was injured fielding, walked out to bat with the hosts 130 for nine.

Parkinson got off the mark with a clipped two off Southee that took England into a first-innings lead.

The leg-spinner then played one of the best shots of the innings, driving Southee down the ground for four before he was last man out, caught in the slips off Boult.

England resumed on 116 for seven, still, 16 runs behind, after an extraordinary start to all-rounder Ben Stokes's reign as Test captain on the opening day of this three-match series.

They had reduced New Zealand to 45 for seven before the World Test champions recovered to 132 all out, with debutant paceman Matthew Potts taking four wickets for just 13 runs in 9.2 overs.

England were then well placed in reply at 59 without loss only to suffer one of their familiar batting collapses as seven wickets were lost for just 41 runs.

Their hopes of gaining a first-innings lead rested with overnight batsmen Ben Foakes (six not out) and Stuart Broad (four not out).

Broad hit Southee for one fine straight-four but, giving himself room and no longer trusting his defence, he was bowled by the paceman attempting an extravagant drive.

Southee struck again when wicketkeeper Foakes, who had added just one run to his overnight total, carelessly guided him straight to Daryl Mitchell at first slip.