England has first-session comeback on Day 3 in Adelaide

England has first-session comeback on Day 3 in Adelaide

England went to dinner at 140-2 on day three at Adelaide Oval in reply to Australia's 417-9 declared

AP
AP, Adelaide,
  • Dec 18 2021, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 14:18 ist
England's Ben Stokes in action. Credit: Reuters photo

Dawid Malan's affinity with batting in Australia has helped England fight its way back into the second Ashes test, getting through Saturday’s first session without losing a wicket.

England went to dinner at 140-2 on day three at Adelaide Oval in reply to Australia's 417-9 declared, with Malan unbeaten on 68 and Joe Root on 57.

England had resumed at 17-2.

Malan offered the only real chance, hitting Marnus Labuschagne in close off Nathan Lyon, but the ball went so fast it would’ve been hard to snare. Otherwise the pair have been in control during what was the highest-scoring session of the test.

Malan’s score is his sixth above 50 in seven tests in Australia, compared to just four others in four tests outside Australia.

A century-maker in Perth four years ago, Malan averages 49 Down Under compared to 22.35 in the rest of the world.

Root's half-century is his ninth score beyond 50 this year, in a dominant 2021 where he has converted six of those to centuries.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sports
Cricket
Ashes
England
Australia

What's Brewing

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures

Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures

Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

 