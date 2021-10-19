England's Livingstone hurts finger before T20 WC opener

England suffer Livingstone injury scare before T20 World Cup opener

Livingstone left the field with the little finger on his left hand swollen after he dropped a catch at deep midwicket during England's seven-wicket defeat by India

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 19 2021, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 12:17 ist
England's Liam Livingstone. Credit: Reuters File Photo

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone suffered a finger injury in Monday's warm-up match against India ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, raising doubts over his availability for their opening game this weekend.

Livingstone left the field with the little finger on his left hand swollen after he dropped a catch at deep midwicket during England's seven-wicket defeat by India.

Livingstone was named in coach Chris Silverwood's squad for the World Cup as a replacement for Ben Stokes, who had taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger.

England face New Zealand in their final warm-up match on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi before starting their World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies in Dubai on Saturday.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

England
T20 World Cup
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Concrete is the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter

Concrete is the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

 