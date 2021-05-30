Ex-chief selector Kiran More believes there’s room for split captaincy in Indian cricket

In a conversation with India Today, former Indian chief selector and wicketkeeper Kiran More told that Virat Kohli might hand over the captaincy for one format to current vice-captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian Cricket team will have two captains for two different formats.

The matter will be clear after the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the England series, he told hinting that Kohli could probably take a call about the shorter formats.

According to More, Kohli might follow the footsteps of former captain MS Dhoni to give himself some time to relax while letting Rohit take the lead in at least one format.

"I think the vision of the board drives these things. I believe Rohit Sharma will get a chance soon. Virat Kohli is a shrewd captain who played under MS Dhoni. How long he wants to captain the ODIs and T20s, he will also think. You will learn a lot more about these decisions after the England tour," More told India TV.

Cricket teams of England and Australia have specialist captains for their Test teams and limited-overs teams and More believes that such a format can work in India too. He told that captaining in three formats in Cricket at the same time giving your best performance in the game can become exhausting.

More told the channel, "It [Split captaincy] can work in India. What the senior players think about the Indian team's future is very important. With Virat Kohli, captaining three teams isn't that easy plus he has to perform as well. And I give him the credit for it because performing in every format while captaining and winning... but, I think there will be a time when Virat Kohli will say 'Now it's enough, let Rohit lead the side'.”

More believes that split captaincy can be handled well by Kohli and it’ll be healthy for the Indian Cricket team.

"That will be very healthy actually. And this is a huge message for Indian cricket which will go on and on for generations. It's about respect that if Rohit Sharma is doing good he should be given a chance. I think Virat Kohli will set a great precedent if he does that. The future will hinge on his decision - how much rest he wants if he wants to captain the Test team or the ODI team. He's a human too, his mind gets tired also," he told.