<p>It's been days since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asia-cup">Asia Cup </a>T20 tournament held in Dubai, but the mystery over 'trophy' continues. </p><p>Due to the diplomatic stand off between the two Asian neighbours, which has cast its shadow on to the sports arena, Indian players refused to exchange pleasantries during the tournament.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-pakistan">The two teams </a>played each other three times in the tournament with India winning each time, including the final. India maintained a 'no handshake policy' with Pakistan players during the event, inviting the wrath of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).</p><p>At the presentation ceremony in Dubai on Sunday, India refused to accept the trophy from Asia Cricket Council (ACC) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohsin-naqvi">Mohsin Naqvi</a>, who also heads PCB and is the country's interior minister.</p><p>The players had reportedly indicated that they were willing to accept the trophy from other dignitaries on the dais. But a defiant Naqvi refused to budge and did not stand aside, placing his ego above the game</p><p>With the Indian cricketers sprawled on one side of the field, and the Pakistan team back in its dressing room, officials paced between the factions trying to resolve the issue. In the end, Naqvi and his colleagues left the podium, taking the trophy with them.</p><p>Naqvi later said that India is "welcome" to collect the Asia Cup trophy from him at the continental body's head office.</p><p>As controversy around the champions being denied the top prize continued to rage, it also puts doubts into the minds of aficionados and fans alike as to where the trophy is and whether India will be getting it anytime soon.</p><p>Well, the trophy remains safe at the ACC's headquarters in Dubai.</p><p>According to multiple media reports, Asia Cup trophy will either be formally shipped to India or handed over to an official from the country in Dubai, who in turn will then bring it back home.</p><p>There was no decision on handing the trophy to India during the ACC AGM which was held in Dubai a day after the tournament. </p><p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India is likely to take up the matter with the game's global governing body which will meet in November.</p><p>(with agency inputs)</p>