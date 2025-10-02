Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Explained| The Trophy Mystery: Where is the Asia Cup crown and when will champions India get it

There was no decision on handing the trophy to India during the ACC AGM which was held in Dubai a day after the tournament.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 11:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 11:01 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs PakistanAsia CupInternational Cricket CouncilTrendingTrending NowExplainermohsin naqvi

Follow us on :

Follow Us