<p>Bengaluru: There is nothing in cricket like spending some quality time in the middle for regaining rhythm and Rishabh Pant would look to ride the momentum from the first four-day game, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj will hope to add more overs under their belt in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the outskirts of Bengaluru here from Thursday.</p>.<p>Returning to action after a three-month injury layoff, Pant successfully passed his first assignment, logging in 139.3 overs behind the stumps and scoring 107 across two innings, including a 113-ball 90 which included 11 fours and four sixes. </p>.Pant’s 90, late-order grit carry India A to 3-wicket win over South Africa A.<p>He will now hope to tick the remaining boxes, especially one of recovery (three-day gap between two games), before the South Africa Test series, which starts on November 14 in Kolkata. </p>.<p>The focus will also be on Kuldeep and Siraj, who will look to add some crucial red-ball overs under their belt, having been part of India’s white-ball touring party to Australia. </p>.<p>After playing just one of the three ODIs and the first two T20Is, Kuldeep was released from the Indian squad on team management's request. </p>.<p>While Pant, Siraj and Kuldeep stir up serious interest, the match will be followed keenly as KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep all have joined the squad. </p>.<p>And it presents a chance for Rahul to fine-tune his skills on a surface that has something in it for the quicks, with tougher tests from the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch in under two weeks time. </p>.<p>The game will also serve as a some serious workout for Sai Sudharsan, having not made much of an impression in the five-Test-old career while returning scores of 32 and 12 in the first game against South Africa A. </p>.<p>While he has won the trust of the team management, the rewards have not yet been satisfactory. </p>.<p>Having been in and around the India setup since making his Test debut in Dharamsala in March 2024, Devdutt Padikkal, who will slot in at No. 3, will be desperate for runs to push his case after scoring 6 & 5 in last week's match. </p>.<p>In the fast bowling department, Akash and Prasidh are likely to come in for Khaleel Ahmed and Gurnoor Brar. </p>.<p>While Manav Suthar is expected to make way for Kuldeep, Tanush Kotian will hope to build on his brilliant outing in the first game. </p>.<p>On the other hand, Temba Bavuma, who missed South Africa’s tour of Pakistan due to injury, will make his return and hope for a good show before he faces the Indian test. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Squads: India A:</strong></span> Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>South Africa A:</strong></span> Marques Ackerman, Temba Bavuma (c), Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf.</p>