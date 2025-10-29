<p>Australian captain Mitchell March won the toss and put Suryakumar Yadav-led India to bat first in the opening match of the five-match T20 series at Canberra on Wednesday (October 29).</p><p>India have relied on their traditional strength in the shortest format by having all three spinners -- Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav -- in the playing XI with Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana leading the pace attack. </p><p>The Australia series marks the beginning of India's real preparation going into the T20 World Cup early next year with 15 games to get into the groove.</p>.India vs Australia 1st T20 preview | Suryakumar Yadav's patchy form in focus in contest between evenly-matched teams.<p>Both the teams are coming into the match on the back of strong performances, having won eight of their last 10 T20I games with a defeat each. </p><p>While India had one tied game, Australia saw one game washed out. </p><p>Indian skipper Suryakumar will be hoping to return back to form after managing only 100 runs from last 10 innings.<br><br><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.</p><p><strong>Australia:</strong> Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.</p>