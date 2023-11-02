Fit again, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson set for a comeback for WC clash against Pakistan

New Delhi: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who missed the match against South Africa due to an injury, is now fit and will be 'available' for their key World Cup clash against Pakistan on Saturday.

Ferguson walked off the game against Australia last Saturday after experiencing a niggle in his right Achilles and was ruled out of their match against South Africa.

Chasing 358, the last edition's runners-up capitulated by 190 runs, marking their third defeat in a row after four consecutive wins.

"Lockie Ferguson’s scan on his right Achilles revealed no significant damage and it’s hoped he’ll be available for Saturday’s game against Pakistan in Bengaluru," New Zealand cricket said in a statement.

The Black Caps are grappling with a series of injuries, leaving them in a tricky position as the World Cup enters the business end.

As many as five players, including regular skipper Kane Williamson (thumb), are battling injuries.

While Ferguson and Mark Chapman (calf) were already nursing injuries, Matt Henry and James Neesham also suffered injuries on Wednesday with the former hurting is hamstring.