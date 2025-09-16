Menu


From 358cr to 579! Days after Dream11's exit, Apollo Tyres takes over as Team India's jersey sponsor

It is reliably learnt that the three-year deal is valued at Rs 579 crore, higher than the Rs 358 crore agreement with Dream 11 for the same duration.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 10:58 IST
