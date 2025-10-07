Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Gambhir brings Spartan mentality to team, no room for mediocrity under him: Varun Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy said bowling in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav has been a lovely experience and it has worked well for both spinners.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 16:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 16:00 IST
India NewsCricket newsIPLGautam GambhirVarun Chakravarthy

Follow us on :

Follow Us