Gambhir flies back home for 'personal emergency', to rejoin in Adelaide

The Delhi-based Gambhir will skip India's two-day pink ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra starting November 30.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 06:38 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 06:38 IST
Sports NewsCricketBorder-Gavaskar TrophyGautam Gambhir

