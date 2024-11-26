Gambhir flies back home for 'personal emergency', to rejoin in Adelaide

<p>Perth: India head coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gautam-gambhir">Gautam Gambhir</a> has flown back home with his family due to a "personal emergency" and is unlikely to rejoin the squad before the second Test against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australia</a> beginning December 6 in Adelaide.</p>.<p>The Delhi-based Gambhir will skip India's two-day pink ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra starting November 30.</p>.<p>"He left with his family on early Tuesday morning for India. It is an unavoidable personal emergency. He will be back in Adelaide before the start of the second Test match," a BCCI official told <em>PTI</em> on conditions of anonymity.</p>.Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli does not need us, we need him, says Bumrah.<p>The Indian team will leave for Canberra on Wednesday, where it is expected to attend an official reception by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.</p>.<p>The two-day match will be crucial preparation for the side as the second Test is going to be a day-night game. The pink Kookaburra ball will be used during the clash.</p>.<p>Prime Minister's XI will be led by all-rounder Jack Edwards and it is a squad full of youngsters, along with a few Test-capped internationals like Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw.</p>.<p>The rules of the game will be decided by the two teams and it is expected that everyone will bat and bowl as it does not have an official status. </p>