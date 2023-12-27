Gavaskar rates K L Rahul's latest Centurion ton 'in top 10 of India's Test history'

Centurion: KL Rahul's brave century during the ongoing opening Test against South Africa here on Wednesday drew high acclaim from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who has rated the knock 'in the top ten in the history' of India's red-ball cricket.

Rahul, who walked into the middle while the Indians were four down for 92 on Day 1 on Tuesday, made a gutsy 101 off 137 balls before being knocked over by debutant pacer Nandre Burger, as the visitors were all out for 245.

Commentating in Hindi on Star Sports, Gavaskar asserted that Rahul's knock had come on a difficult surface, where the ball was behaving erratically, and felt that the confidence needed to bat on such a track has to be enormous.

"I have been watching cricket for over 50 years now, and I can undoubtedly say this century by Rahul has to be in the top ten of India's Test history because it's a different pitch here," Gavaskar said.

"A batter would not gain the confidence so easily that he has set, especially with the ball doing anything at any time.”