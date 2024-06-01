Gilchrist backs Nepal, Netherlands to upset big teams in T20 WC

Barbados: Legendary Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist believes Nepal and the Netherlands could surprise teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Nepal and the Netherlands are clubbed with Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lanka in Group D. Gilchrist believes that the international exposure gained by the youngsters in Rohit Paudel-led Nepalese team has made them a formidable unit.

As for the Netherlands, Gilchrist observed that they have been always tough customers in ICC events and would like to make the most of the limited opportunities they get to play against big teams.

"I think Nepal would be a team that might be able to fire a shot," Gilchrist told SEN Radio on Saturday.

"They've got a couple of young players who have been in all the big leagues for a number of years now," he said.

Nepal, however, have suffered a big blow ahead of the World Cup as their ace leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been ruled out after his US visa application was rejected for a second time.

With the Dutch having upset the Proteas in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, Gilchrist felt they definitely would be a tough proposition.