Gill misses ton as India make 263 before spinners leave NZ on 171-9

Ravindra Jadeja (4/52) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) shared seven wickets between them for India.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 12:09 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 12:09 IST
