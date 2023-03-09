Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure first WPL win

Gujarat Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs to secure their first win of the Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.
Half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley (65) and Harleen Deol (67) powered Gujarat Giants to 201 for seven after stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opted to bat.
Also Read | Chastened India to have team chat on Decision Review System referrals
In reply, RCB managed 190 for six to succumb to their third defeat on the trot. Sophie Devine waged a lone battle for the Bangalore outfit with a 45-ball 66.
RCB captain Smriti Mandhana got out cheaply for 18, while Ellyse Perry made 32.
For the Giants, world's No. 1 all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner came out on top in bowling, claiming 3/31 with her off-spin.
Brief Scores:
Gujarat Giants: 201 for 7 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 67, Sophia Dunkley 65: Heather Knight 2/17, Shreyanka Patil 2/32).
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 190 for 6 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 66; Ashleigh Gardner 3/31).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure 1st WPL win
MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors
No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why
Air India has the largest number of female pilots
Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'
Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi
White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban