Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Happy that Pujara isn't here: Josh Hazlewood

The Indian team has moved on from the likes of Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, both of whom played a major hand in ensuring the visitors' back-to-back win Down Under four years ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 09:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 09:58 IST
Sports NewsCheteshwar PujaraCricketJosh Hazlewood

Follow us on :

Follow Us