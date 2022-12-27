Hardik Pandya named captain for India's T20I against Sri Lanka, Rohit to lead ODI

Hardik captain for T20I against SL, Rohit to lead ODI

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul are also not part of the shortest format

 Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Tuesday named as India's T20I captain for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka with Rohit Sharma retaining the ODI leadership role in what seems to be a start of transition in Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul are also not part of the shortest format and there is an indication that the duo along with Rohit might not be picked again keeping 2024 T20 World Cup in mind.

Pandya's elevation is a significant one as he has also been appointed as Rohit's deputy for the Sri Lanka ODIs while Suryakumar Yadav, for his mindblowing one year, is now the new vice-captain in T20Is.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph during the last edition was touted as Rohit's replacement after India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup playing archaic cricket.

While Rohit is still recovering from thumb dislocation, the BCCI press release doesn't state if it is a permanent change or just for one series.

The T20I team has a fresh look with two uncapped pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar being inducted into the shortest format.

Mavi was picked by Titans for Rs 6 crore, while Bengal's Mukesh was snapped by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.50 crore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, two powerhouse IPL performers, made it to the T20 side.

The ODI side boasts a more experienced look with Mohammed Shami coming back from shoulder injury.

A big omission but on the expected lines is Shikhar Dhawan from the ODI team.

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

ODI Squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

