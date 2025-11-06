<p>New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) India's World Cup winning stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma are among some high-profile players retained by the Women's Premier League franchises ahead of the 2026 mega auction, according to a report.</p>.<p>Another Indian World Cup star Deepti Sharma, as well as Australians Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, have been released by their respective franchises, according to a 'ESPNcricinfo' report.</p>.<p>According to the report, two teams -- defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals -- have retained five players, the maximum allowed by WPL.</p>.<p>Royals Challengers Bengaluru have retained four players, Gujarat Giants two and UP Warriorz one.</p>.'Now I will see you every morning and be grateful': Harmanpreet Kaur inks 'special' tattoo after World Cup win.<p>As per WPL retention rules, franchises can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, a maximum of two overseas players, and a maximum of two uncapped Indian players.</p>.<p>In case where the franchise wanted to retain five players, the rules state that at least one should be an uncapped Indian player.</p>.<p>The WPL has also, for the first time, decided to allow franchises to use right-to-match (RTM) option at the auction to buy back a player who was part of their squad in 2025.</p>