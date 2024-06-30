Have a glass of sparkling water: Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt message for Virat Kohli after India's T20 WC triumph

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of India's most famous power couples. Whatever they do—be it holidays in foreign lands or attending any high-profile events, they are always in the limelight.

While both of them are overachievers who have flourished in their respective careers, they are always by each other through thick and thin. Anushka was earlier subject to trolls online whenever Kohli failed to perform with the bat, but that never deterred the Bollywood A-lister from publicly showing support to her husband.

After India ended their 17-year-old wait to get hold of their second T20 World Cup trophy, Sharma flaunted her love for the Indian run machine with a message on Instagram that said, "AND ….. I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this ! 😉😘"