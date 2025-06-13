Menu
Head coach Gautam Gambhir returns to India due to 'family emergency'

The source said Gambhir had to fly back to attend to his mother, who has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi owing to health complications.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 14:08 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 14:08 IST
