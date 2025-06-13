<p>Beckenham (UK): India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday returned to the country because of a family emergency, a BCCI source told PTI.</p>.<p>The source said Gambhir had to fly back to attend to his mother, who has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi owing to health complications. The Shubman Gill-led Indian Test squad is in the UK to play a five-match series against England starting June 20 in Leeds.</p>.Never believed in road shows, was not in favour even in 2007: Gautam Gambhir.<p>"Yes. He's gone back (to India) for a family emergency," said the source.</p>.<p>In Gambhir's absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will assume the team's charge during the four-day intra-squad match between India and India A, beginning here from Friday.</p>.<p>He will have assistance from other coaching staff such as bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.</p>.<p>Gambhir is expected to return to England in a week's time if everything goes well at his home. </p>