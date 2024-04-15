JOIN US
sports>cricket

Head, Klaasen help SRH post highest total in IPL history

SRH broke their own record of 277/3 set against Mumbai Indians in this edition of IPL.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 15:45 IST

Travis Head scored a blistering century (102 off 41 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen blasted a quickfire 67 off 31 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted the highest innings total of 287/3 in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after being put into bat by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

In the process, SRH broke their own record of 277/3 set against Mumbai Indians in this edition of IPL.

Earlier, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Hard-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, who have had below-par showings this season, were not part of the RCB playing XI, while right-arm pacer Lockie Ferusion was included in the side.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins went into the contest with an unchanged side.

(With PTI inputs)

(Published 15 April 2024, 15:45 IST)
