Head, Klaasen help SRH post highest total in IPL history

Travis Head scored a blistering century (102 off 41 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen blasted a quickfire 67 off 31 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted the highest innings total of 287/3 in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after being put into bat by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
In the process, SRH broke their own record of 277/3 set against Mumbai Indians in this edition of IPL.
Earlier, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Hard-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, who have had below-par showings this season, were not part of the RCB playing XI, while right-arm pacer Lockie Ferusion was included in the side.
SRH skipper Pat Cummins went into the contest with an unchanged side.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 15 April 2024, 15:45 IST)