Head, Klaasen help SRH post highest total in IPL history

Travis Head scored a blistering century (102 off 41 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen blasted a quickfire 67 off 31 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted the highest innings total of 287/3 in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after being put into bat by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

In the process, SRH broke their own record of 277/3 set against Mumbai Indians in this edition of IPL.