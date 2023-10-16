Home
Hoardings fall from Ekana Stadium roof during Australia-Sri Lanka World Cup match

After rain stopped play for a bit, there was a dust storm and heavy winds led to several iron angles with branding material from the roof falling on people sitting at the lower levels.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 14:01 IST

Lucknow: Strong winds caused several hoardings to fall from the roof of the Ekana Stadium on to the seats below during the World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka here on Monday.

After rain stopped play for a bit, there was a dust storm and heavy winds led to several iron angles with branding material from the roof falling on people sitting at the lower levels.

The situation could have been disastrous but luckily the stands were relatively empty. It did, however, cause panic among those who were watching the game as the public announcement asked spectators to move to safety of the higher seats.

By the time the second innings began the security had moved all spectators to the higher level.

The stadium hosted its maiden World Cup game -- Australia versus South Africa -- last week.

The marquee India versus England match is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Stadium on October 29.

(Published 16 October 2023, 14:01 IST)
Sports NewsCricketCricket World CupICC World CupTrending

