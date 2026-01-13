<p>Veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi appeared irritated when a Bangladeshi reporter asked about the controversy involving pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL"> Indian Premier League </a>(IPL). </p><p>In a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> Premier League (BPL) post-match press conference, a reporter questioned about his views on Rahman's IPL row. Nabi said it had no relevance to him. </p><p>In a sharp reply, Nabi made it clear he did not want to be a part of political discussions. </p>.'ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely': BCB denies reports of ultimatum over 2026 T20 World Cup participation .<p>"What do I have to do with it? How am I related to Mustafizur? I don't have anything to do with politics," Nabi said in HIndi, adding "I know he is a good bowler, all these things. But the way you are questioning, it's not related to me," Nabi told the reporter.</p>.<p>The incident occurred following the match Noakhali Express and Dhaka Capitals, where Nabi represents Noakhali along with his 19-year-old son Hasan Eisakhil. </p><p><strong>Bangladesh's T20 World Cup row</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sent a second formal letter to the ICC, alleging security concerns over travelling to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. </p><p>The board has once again demanded to shift Bangladesh team's matches to Sri Lanka. </p><p>However, the ICC has not yet issued an official response, seeking further clarification while maintaining public silence on the matter.</p>.KKR's Mustafizur Rahman unlikely to get any compensation.<p>This comes after the BCCI asked KKR to remove Mustafizur Rahman from it squad ahead of IPL 2026. </p><p>“Look, Mustafizur is one of our country’s finest cricketers. He is one of the greatest fast bowlers in our history. And here we have Faruk bhai, Khaled Masud Pilot, and many other cricketers present. When cricketers go out to play, they play with dignity and self-respect. So all of us — including the cricket board officials and myself — do not take it well when a cricketer is disrespected in any way. We feel it is an insult, and we are sorry and hurt by this,” Faruque Ahmed, Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board, said on Monday.</p><p>The tournament begins on February 7, with Bangladesh scheduled to play all four of their first round matches in India. .</p><p>Bangladesh have been placed in Group C and are scheduled to open their campaign against the West Indies on February 7 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They will face They are grouped alongside England, Italy and Nepal in subsequent matches. </p>