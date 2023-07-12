How an unglamorous cricket craft evolved into an attractive career option

Long before D Raghavendra, or just Raghu, became synonymous with throwdowns, Gary Kirsten, the then India coach, introduced the team to the culture to prepare them for fast bowlers around the world. Kirsten would throw around 40 balls to each batter during the 'nets', using new, old and scuffed balls to get them accustomed to not just pace but variations as well. Unlike bowling machines, he could send down balls at disconcerting pace according to a batter's weakness or the rival bowlers' strengths. On occasion, the South African also used a tennis racquet and soft balls to impart swing and bounce that the Indian batters invariably encountered away from the sub-continent.

That practice has become so integral to India's preparations before and during an assignment that Raghu, India's long-time throwdown specialist, is literally the most sought-after man in the team's 'nets' sessions. Much before he became a permanent member of the Indian team's entourage, Sachin Tendulkar understood his value and ensured he was shipped to Australia on their tour in 2011-12 after facing him at the National Cricket Academy during a preparatory camp. Practically every member of the current Indian team has been a beneficiary of Raghu's throwdowns, which come at nearly 150 kmph. Diminutive and wiry, Raghu belies his physique when he hurls the ball using the ‘sidearm’, or otherwise.

"I believe the improvement this team has shown while playing fast bowling since 2013 has been because of Raghu," Virat Kohli once acknowledged. "He has good concepts about footwork, bat movement of players. He has improved his skills so much that from sidearm, he easily hurls the balls at 155 kmph. After playing Raghu in the nets, when you go into a match, you feel there is a lot of time."

The Kumta boy, who had dreams of becoming a cricketer, left his home for Hubballi at a young age when a freak injury put paid to his aspirations of becoming an off-spinner. But he had decided his future was going to be in cricket. So, he got into coaching when he had no idea of throwdowns. It was only when he moved to Bengaluru that he found his true calling and is a celebrity in his own right now. He had lucrative offers from England and several IPL teams but has stuck to the Indian team.

A grounded man who still hops on trains to munch on his favourite chats in Bangarpet, Raghu can take some credit for enhancing the importance of throwdowns.

"In my own academy, I have four throwdown specialists at the moment and in my conservative estimation, each club/ coaching centre in Bengaluru has at least one throwdown specialist," says Irfan Sait of Karnataka State Institute of Cricket, underlining the growing demand for the tribe.

An increasing number of cricketers, during the off-season or when they are out of the national/state team or getting back to batting after an injury lay-off, are hiring throwdown specialists on a temporary basis while rewarding them handsomely.

"I would say it's becoming a well-rewarding job," says Sait. "Apart from salary and other perks that they earn, there's gratitude from batters and they reward them in both kind and cash. I would say, a beginner would earn up to Rs 30,000-35,000 and that's not a bad sum to start with."

If you are dedicated and know or grasp the smarts of the game, the sky's the limit.

Irfan gives the example of Kolkata boy Sachin Mondal, who was sent to his academy by a former NCA director. "He was from a very poor background but was a hardworking person. He became very good at his work and was throwing balls according to the needs -- whether variations or pace -- of a particular batter. It so happened that the Indian women's team was preparing for the T20 World Cup at the NCA and I was asked if they could have Sachin to train the women. He worked with the team, impressed them and today he is with the women's team in Bangladesh," points out Sait.

Given that cricket is growing at every level and considering the size of the country, the need for throwdown specialists is bound to increase. There are 38 domestic teams in India and a majority of them has various age-group teams in both the men's and women's sections. Right now, most teams have their coaches or members of the support staff doubling up as a "throwdowner" but the day isn't too far away when the state associations, at least the big ones -- there are quite a few now -- start hiring specialists.

So, if your dream of becoming a cricketer hasn't been realised, but you still want to be associated with the game and make a living out of it as well, throwdown is one of the options.