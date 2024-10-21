I am pain-free, Australia series still some time away: Mohammed Shami

<p>Gurugram: His fitness becoming a topic of swirling speculation, seasoned India pacer Mohammed Shami said on Monday that he is completely pain-free and is still not out of reckoning for the marquee Test tour of Australia starting next month.</p>.<p>Shami bowled full tilt in the nets after India's opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Sunday. This was a few days after skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he had swelling in his knees which has affected his rehabilitation from an ankle injury sustained last year.</p>.Fans of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan attacked during protest.<p>"I am very happy with how I bowled yesterday. I was bowling from half run-up before that because I didn't want to take too much load. But yesterday, I decided to go full tilt, and I bowled at a 100 per cent," the 34-year-old told reporters on the sidelines of an event by Eugenix Hair Sciences where he spoke about his cricketing journey.</p>.<p>"The result was good. I am 100 per cent pain-free. Everyone has been wondering for a long time about whether I will make it for the Australia series but it is still some time away," he said referring to the five-match contest that begins November 22 in Perth.</p>.<p>Rohit had said that he was not in favour of taking an "undercooked" Shami for the crucial series.</p>.<p>Shami also said he would like to play a couple of matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy for his state team Bengal.</p>.<p>"The only thing on my mind is to ensure that I am fit and how strong I can be for the Australia series. I can see what kind of attack we need in Australia. I have to spend more time on the ground," he said.</p>.<p>"I want to play a couple of (Ranji) matches before I go," he added.</p>.<p>Shami has not played for India since 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19 owing to the injury.</p>