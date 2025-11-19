<p>Former England batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kevin%20pietersen">Kevin Pietersen</a> has revealed three simple reasons for those questioning why he is "pro" India.</p><p>During his playing days, the cricketer garnered a massive fan base in India after having produced some of his best knocks in the country and having participated actively in the Indian Premier League (IPL).</p><p>Even after retiring nearly a decade ago, Pietersen is regularly seen in India, often as a commentator or a coach for an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">IPL</a> team. On more occasions than once, he has spoken publicly about his admiration for India.</p>.Batting today is 'way easier' than 20-25 years ago: Kevin Pietersen.<p>Taking to social, Pietersen said he has never faced disrespect or backstabbing in India even after 20 years of regular visits to India. </p><p>"People often ask why I seem so 'pro' India. Answer is simple: in over 20 years and dozens of trips, I have NEVER once faced disrespect, negativity, backstabbing or bad energy there. Not once! Only love, kindness, loyalty, warmth and respect - every single time." Pietersen said in a long post on X (formerly Twitter).</p><p>He also said that he had made some friends in India and had earned their respect through his game. </p><p>"2/3 I've made lifelong friendships there that I treasure. Friends who became family. Brothers for life. I know respect has to be earned - and I like to think I earned mine by producing the goods on the cricket field year after year, giving my everything! Whether it was against India or for an IPL team," he said in the second post.</p><p>The 45-year-old also added that Indian people gave their hearts to him and that he was forever grateful for the love he received in the country. </p><p>"3/3 When a country and its people give you nothing but pure positive energy your entire adult life, that love gets returned tenfold. India gave me its heart first. So India will always have mine. Forever grateful," the England player concluded.</p><p>Apart from working with broadcasters as a cricket commentator, Pietersen is also the mentor of Delhi Capitals. </p><p>The middle-order batter is one of the most prolific run-scorers for England, having scored over 8,000 Test runs at an average of 47, and close to 4,500 runs in ODIs. </p>