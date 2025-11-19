Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'I have never once faced disrespect...': Kevin Pietersen reveals why he is 'pro' India

During his playing days, the cricketer garnered a massive fan base in India after having produced some of his best knocks in the country.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 10:25 IST
Cricket newsEnglandIPLDelhi CapitalsTrendingKevin PietersenTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us