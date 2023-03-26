Chris Gayle all praises for former RCB mate Virat Kohli

I like Virat's passion and work ethic, batting with him was just fantastic: Chris Gayle

The Caribbean batter made these comments while speaking in an episode of 'My Time with Virat', available on Jio Cinema

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 26 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 14:25 ist
Chris Gayle with RCB teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Credit: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Swashbuckling West Indian batter Chris Gayle praised Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for his work ethic and passion, and recalled the intense competition between the two during their heyday at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Both Gayle and Kohli spent several seasons together at the IPL, dominating the rival bowlers and entertaining the crowd at their home base, Chinnaswamy Stadium, with as many as 10 century partnerships.

"Batting with Virat was just fantastic. I like the passion he has for the game. I like his passion and his work ethic, it's fantastic. You have to give him credit for that and he wants to show it with his performances," Gayle said.

Read | Skipped mega auction as I was not treated properly in IPL for last couple of years: Gayle

In an episode of My Time with Virat, available on Jio Cinema, Gayle spoke about sharing the dressing room with Kohli, notching up numerous 100-run partnerships, and all the dance moves they perfected together.

"Sharing a dressing room with Virat and the other guys, once I am there, I am always jovial and having a lot of fun, dancing and everything like that," said Gayle.

"I'd show them a few moves and realise Virat's got the skills. He can move, you know. But if it's an Indian dance, Chris Gayle will win. if it's a Caribbean dance, Chris Gayle will win!"

Their relationship was strong but the pair could also be competitive with each other. Gayle narrated a story about Kohli's reaction to the former earning the Orange Cap from him during a season.

"One thing I remember, just to go back a bit, I remember Virat was the Orange Cap holder one particular season. I was getting runs but he was more of the guy at the time scoring a lot of runs.

"Then, bam bam, two or three games, whatever the case may be, I became the Orange Cap holder. He was like, 'man this guy just came in, bang bang bang, and became the Orange Cap holder?' It was just a funny thing that I'll always remember," Gayle said.

For years, Kohli and Gayle toyed with the opposition bowling attacks, sending the Chinnaswamy Stadium into a frenzy.

Read | RCB to retire jersey numbers worn by AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle

However, Gayle added that it was not only fours and sixes that did the trick for them. He insisted they paid a lot of attention to running between wickets and that yielded rich dividends.

"We had a good understanding with each other. We complemented each other well. Sometimes people might say 'Chris didn't run between the wickets'.

"I bat with Virat, and I ran between the wickets, so I don't want anyone to use this as an alibi to say we don't run between the wickets.

"We have over nine (ten) 100-run partnerships, check how many times how many twos and threes we took. I was the quickest one between the wickets. Don't get it twisted," he said.

RCB is honouring its former players Gayle and AB de Villiers for their contributions to the franchise.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
Chris Gayle 
Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

 