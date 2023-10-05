ICC Cricket World Cup: When and where to watch matches

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India is set to kick off on October 5, featuring a clash between defending champions England and New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
The initial 45 matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 are scheduled to take place from October 5, 2023, to November 12, 2023.
Where will the matches be played?
The matches will be played across 10 Indian venues.
1.Narendra Modi Stadium
2. Ahmedabad Chinnaswamy Stadium
3. Bengaluru M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
4. Chennai Arun Jaitley Stadium
5. Delhi Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium
6. Dharamsala Eden Gardens
7. Kolkata Bharat Ratna Shri
8. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
9. Lucknow Wankhede Stadium
10. Mumbai MCA In
Where to watch the match:
The ICC World Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India, and fans can also stream the matches online through the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
In India, an innovative vertical feed coverage of cricket, produced by ICC TV and supported by Disney Star, will offer fans a unique and user-friendly mobile phone viewing experience for all 48 matches.
This format allows users to easily enjoy cricket content on-the-go.
Broadcast channels where the match can be watched:
Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1 HINDI
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
Indian schedule for Cricket World Cup:
October 8: India v Australia, Chennai, 2 PM
October 11: India v Afghanistan, New Delhi, 2 PM
October 14: India v Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2 PM
October 19: India v Bangladesh, Pune, 2 PM
October 22: India v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 2 PM
October 29: India v England, Lucknow, 2 PM
November 2: India v Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2 PM
November 5: India v South Africa, Kolkata, 2 PM
November 11: India v Netherlands, Bengaluru, 2 PM