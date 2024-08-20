ICC Men's T20 World Cup: New York's notorious drop-in pitches gets six 'satisfactory' ratings

The surface used for the game between between Sri Lanka and South Africa also got thumbs down from the match referee.

After a rather long delay, the ICC published the pitch ratings on its website on Tuesday. The tournament was played from June 1 to 29.

All eight games in New York ended up being low-scoring affairs, drawing scathing criticism from experts and fans during and after the ICC event. The cricket on display in New York was not the best advert for a sport trying to make its presence felt ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where it will make its debut.

India played three games in New York while their match against Canada in Fort Lauderhill was washed out.

The drop-in tracks prepared in Adelaide by curator Damian Hough and transported to New York proved to be underprepared with hardly any testing done before the opening game between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The surface came under fire for its unpredictable bounce and sluggish outfield throughout the tournament.

For the eight games in New York, the average first innings score was 107.6.

Ranjan Madugalle, David Boon, Jeff Crowe and Richie Richardson were the four match referees for the games in New York.

The pitch for India's Super 8 game against Afghanistan in Barbados was rated "satisfactory" with only the final match's strip being deemed "very good".

Out of the 52 games staged in the competition, only three games were rated "unsatisfactory" and the third one being the semi-final between Afghanistan and South Africa in Trinidad where the former was bowled out for 56.