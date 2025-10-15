ICC Rankings: Kuldeep Yadav achieves career-best in Tests, Rashid back as No.1 ODI bowler

<p>Kuldeep Yadav achieved a career-best rank of 14 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings for Test bowlers following an eight-wicket match haul in the second game against the West Indies while Rashid Khan is back as No.1 ODI bowler.</p><p>The India tweaker jumped seven places while West Indies' Jomel Warrican and captain Roston Chase gained two and four places, respectively, to reach 30th and 57th positions.</p>.ICC T20 rankings: Record-breaking Abhishek, Varun stay atop as Indian domination continues.<p>In the batting rankings, India opener Yashaswi Jaiswal advance two slots to fifth after notching 175 in the first innings of Delhi Test, while K L Rahul's knocks of 38 and 58 not out lifted him two places to 33rd.</p><p>The West Indies batters to gain are Shai Hope (up 34 places to 66th) and John Campbell (up six places to 68th), who scored centuries in the second innings.</p>.Mandhana reclaims No.1 spot in ICC ODI ranking for women batters after half-ton vs Australia.<p>Meanwhile, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid has returned to the top position in the ODI Bowling Rankings after playing a crucial role in a 3-0 series win over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.</p>.<p>In the batting rankings, Ibrahim Zadran has leapt eight places to reach a career-best second position after top-scoring with a total of 213 runs that won him the Player of the Series award.</p><p>He has achieved the highest-ever batting rating by any Afghanistan player, surpassing Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 686 points achieved last November, and his second position is also the highest position by any ODI batter from his country.</p><p>Overall, India's red-ball stars have moved up in the rankings while it is Afghanistan players who have made further ground in ODIs. </p><p>(with inputs from ICC Media/agencies)</p>