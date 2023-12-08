ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch which hosted ODI World Cup final as 'average'

New Delhi: The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which hosted the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia on November 19 has been rated 'average' by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ICC match referee and former Zimbabwe batter Andy Pycroft, however, rated the outfield as 'very good'.

Australia had won the World Cup final after beating India by six wickets on a pitch which was slow and sluggish.

Opting to bowl, India could score just 240 in 50 overs with Australia achieving the target in 43 overs, with opener Travis Head making a 120-ball 137.