<p>Pakistan has been in headlines for all wrong reasons, ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 Word Cup</a> for announcing a boycott of the match against India that was scheduled for February 15. </p><p>If the decision goes through, the team will start on the backfoot having lost two points and potentially dent their net run rate. </p><p>Placed in Group A, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan </a>faces the US, the Netherlands and Namibia apart from the scheduled match against India in the first round. According to pre-seeding, the Salman Agha-led side will potentially face New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England in the Super 8 stage. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | Sri Lanka look to exploit home conditions to end trophy drought .<p>With all their matches in Sri Lanka, Pakistan have a similar advantage that India had in the Champions Trophy -- of playing in familiar conditions. </p><p>Pakistan could fancy a place in the semifinal if they exploit the friendly conditions at hand. </p><p><strong>What is in Pakistan's favour?</strong></p><p>Pakistan will be playing in Sri Lanka, which is traditionally known to produce slower tracks. The team's strength lower scoring matches with lack of power hitters, but an experienced bowling unit. </p><p>The squad has an army of tweakers, led by mystery spinner Abrar Khan. In The emergence of Usman Tariq, along with experienced all-rounders of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Saim Ayub add to the arsenal. </p>.'There should be no politics on sports field': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says 'appropriate' to boycott India match in T20 World Cup.<p>Further, Naseem Shah bolsters a pace attack that will be spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi. </p><p><strong>What could go wrong?</strong></p><p>Pakistan's batting has been inconsistent in the shortest format. The lack of big hitters in the middle order could prove to be costly. One of their key players, Fakhar Zaman could also find it hard to make it to the playing 11 with the return of star batter Babar Azam. </p><p>However, Azam has been struggling with his strike rate, especially through the middle overs. </p><p>The top order comprising Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan and Salman Agha are highly inconsistent and could be vulnerable under pressure. </p><p><strong>Pakistan squad </strong></p><p>Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq. </p>