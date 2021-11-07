ICC T20 World Cup | Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE: PAK win toss and opt to bat

Pakistan, who had claimed the title in 2009, have been simply sensational in the tournament so far and have bossed around other teams in their group to seal a place in the last-four with four convincing wins. They will look to continue their invincible run when they play minnows Scotland in their inconsequential last Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup. Follow DH for live updates.
Captain quotes from toss
Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: We're going to bat first. We want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. Tobe honest, we are only looking to carry on the momentum.We are playing the same team. The people are supporting us and we are happy with our performance.
Kyle Coetzer, Scotland captain: Two fantastic opponents, India and Pakistan, to test ourselves against in these conditions. We have to test ourselves against the best. We came in believing that we are capable of beating them, and that is how we are going out.Two changes. I am kind of getting used to losing the toss.
Toss
Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins the toss and opts to bat first.
Pakistan are in imperious form, having convincingly defeated their opponents, especially India, in Group 2 of the 'Super 12s' and it's unlikely the Babar Azam-led side is going to let its guard down as the tournament enters the business end
Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik.
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.
We fear no one at Twenty20 World Cup, says Pakistan's Hafeez
Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez says such is Pakistan's form at the Twenty20 World Cup they are brimming with confidence and have no preferences as to who they play in the semi-finals.
Pakistan have been unstoppable since their historic 10-wicket win over bitter rivals India at the beginning of the campaign.
The 2009 champions have gone on to beat a strong New Zealand side, Afghanistan and Namibia.
Pakistan will face the runners-up of Group 1, likely to be either Australia or South Africa who play their last group matches later on Saturday.
Scotland want to bow out with 'one last show', 'one last crack of the whip'
Scotland would be hoping for "one last show" and "one last crack of the whip" when they take on Pakistan in their last 'Super 12' Group 2 assignment at the ICC T20 World Cup here, knowing that the next opportunity to play together as a team could be months away.
With very few opportunities to play top-notch sides coming their way, Scotland captain, Kyle Coetzer -- who saw his side touch the highs of topping the qualification round and enter the 'Super 12' full of confidence -- would hope to make one last impact here before his players disperse.