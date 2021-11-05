ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Scotland LIVE: IND win toss and opt to bowl; Chakravarthy replaces Thakur

With their fate still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland, in Dubai today. Stay tuned on DH for live updates of the match!
Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli, India captain: We are going to bowl first. Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday (smiles). The intensity from ball one is important. For us, it's just about keeping that intensity on for 20 overs. That's something we expect from people. Shardul makes way for Varun - third spinner.
Kyle Coetzer, Scotland captain: Looks a good deck. Happy to go either way. First of all great occasion for Scottish cricket and the associates. Same team.
Indian captain Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Pakistan have already made the semifinals with four straight wins and New Zealand are favoured to join the Men in Green in the last-four stage from Group 2. However, a loss for the Kiwis against either Namibia on Friday or Afghanistan next week, and India will have their tails up.
The situation remains to do or die for Virat Kohli's band of superstars as they head into their fourth match in the Super 12 stage.
India again ready to press accelerator against Scotland
Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents with another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way.
Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance thanks to the back-to-back drubbing against Pakistan and New Zealand inside eight days of the tournament proper.
