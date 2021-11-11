ICC T20 World Cup | Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Semi-Final Live: Australia seeks to stop Pakistan juggernaut

In a repeat of the 2010 edition, Pakistan and Australia are set to meet each other once again in the semi-final of a T20 World Cup. The two teams will lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates.
Battle with Shaheen in Powerplay will be crucial: Finch
Australia will need to handle Shaheen Shah Afridi's inswinging deliveries in the Powerplay overs well when they face Pakistan in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, captain Aaron Finch said on Wednesday..
Read more
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: Pakistan vs Australia
In a repeat of the 2010 edition, Pakistan and Australia are set to meet each other once again in the semi-final of a T20 World Cup. The two teams will lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Read more
Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman big match players, will fire in semis: Babar Azam
Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Tuesday backed struggling batter Fakhar Zaman and pacer Hasan Ali to come good in the knock out stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, saying they are big match players.
Read more
Pakistan 'emperor' Babar ready to conquer world
He was the fresh-faced 15-year-old who stared down Shoaib Akhtar in the nets, became the highest-ranked T20 batsman in the world before being elevated to national hero after masterminding a rare Pakistan victory over India.
Read more