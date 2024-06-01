ICC T20 World Cup | Who ruled with the bat? A look at every edition’s top batters

In the fast-paced world of T20 cricket, batters are the prime entertainers. But who has consistently reigned supreme at the biggest stage of them all, the ICC T20 World Cup? We dive into the record books to see who ‘Ruled the Bat’ by topping the run-scoring charts in every edition of the tournament so far.
Matthew Hayden in action against England during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup
The inaugural edition saw the swashbuckling left-handed Australian opener Matthew Hayden blaze away with an overall tally of 265 runs. The Australian maintained a staggering strike rate of 144.80 over the course of the tournament and an impressive average of 88.33.
Dilshan also first used his signature shot the 'Dilscoop' in this tournament
The Sri Lankan opener lit up the second edition of the tournament with his dazzling batting, scoring 317 runs overall, at an impressive strike rate of 144.74 and a clocking a solid average of 59.9.
Jayawardene scored the first ton for Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2010
Dilshan's teammate, Jayawardene, took over his mantle in 2010, scoring 302 runs over the course of the tournament at a superb strike rate of 159.78. Jayawarden also outdid Dilshan, with a healthy average of 60.40.
Shane Watson was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2012 edition
The powerful Aussie all-rounder led from the front in the fourth edition of the tournament, scoring a total of 249 runs at a belligerent strike rate of 150.94. His average of 49.8 showcased his ability to both score quickly and build an innings.
Virat Kohli, with all his heroics, still couldn't manage to win the ICC T20 World Cup in 2014
India’s run-machine announced himself on the world stage in the fifth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup, amassing a record-breaking 319 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 129.14. His average of 106.33 was otherworldly, helping India reach the finals of the tournament.
Tamim Iqbal is the only player to hit a century in T20Is for Bangladesh
The Bangladeshi opener emerged as a star in the sixth edition of the marquee tournament, scoring 295 runs at a solid strike rate of 142.51 and maintaining a high average of 73.75.
Babar Azam led his side till the semifinals of the tournament
Pakistan skipper and elegant right-hander Babar Azam displayed his class in the seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup, scoring 303 runs at a controlled yet effective strike rate of 126.25. His average of 60.60 highlighted his ability to bat for long periods and build big scores.
Virat Kohli came back into his stride in this tournament
Proving his enduring brilliance, Kohli reclaimed the throne he had taken in 2014, scoring 296 runs at a strike rate of 136.40. His remarkable average of 98.66 showcased his return to form and his insatiable hunger for runs.
With this year’s edition mere days away, audiences are hoping for another spectacle, with the who’s who of cricket set to take the field. Who do you think will give bowlers nightmares this time around and rule the bat?