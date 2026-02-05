<p>The Indian Under-19 cricket team would bank on its attacking batting line-up when it takes on England in the final of the Under-19 World Cup at Harare on Friday (February 6).</p><p>Champions in five of the 16 editions, India are by far the most dominant team in the history of the competition, which started back in 1988 with Australia emerging winners in the inaugural event.</p>.U19 World Cup: Aaron's classy hundred carries India to final.<p>Aaron George's silken hundred seamlessly merged with the explosive fifties from IPL stars Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre guided India to final with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan while England had dethroned champions Australia by 27 runs in the other last four-tie.<br><br>India's successful chase of a massive total to humble Afghanistan in the semis where skipper Mhatre and opener George finally produced innings of substance, augurs well for the five-time champions, aiming to regain the trophy they last lifted in 2022.</p><p>India have shown tremendous resolve from the very first group match against the United States. In the semifinal, they decimated a hardened Afghanistan side to maintain an blemish-free record despite being in pursuit of a 300-plus target.</p><p>They now face another unbeaten team in England.</p><p>India will be aware that England have reached this far after knocking out defending champions Australia and will be high on confidence.</p><p>To pull off the win, India will need a collective performance befitting the quality in their line-up, studded with batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose firestorm approach has left opposition teams struggling for answers.</p><p>Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 next month, has already struck three half-centuries and a blazing century in the final could be the driving force that propels India to the title.</p><p>India's record in the finals of the global age-group tournament has been brilliant. This marks their 10th appearance in the summit clash.</p><p>Having beaten England in their only previous final meeting -- in the 2022 West Indies edition -- history is also on their side.</p><p>The return to form of Mhatre, who finally broke his half-century drought in the semifinal against Afghanistan, has given India plenty to cheer about.</p><p>Adding more heft is a solid middle order with Vihaan Malhotra contributing several fine innings and wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu proving his worth with two half-centuries and assured work behind the stumps.</p><p>India's pace attack of Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel and R S Ambrish has stood up well so far, but the challenge could be sterner against an England side that thrives on pace bowling.</p><p><strong>Teams (from):</strong></p><p>India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Abhigyan Kundu, (wk), Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Kishan Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi.</p><p>England: Thomas Rew (c, wk), Ralphie Albert, Ali Farooq, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Farhan Ahmed, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Isaac Mohammed, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan.</p><p><em><strong>(Match starts 1pm IST)</strong></em></p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>