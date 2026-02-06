Menu
ICC Under-19 World Cup: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes second fastest hundred

Australian Will Malajczuk holds the record of the quickest century in this tournament for his 51-ball ton against Japan.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 10:03 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 09:45 IST
