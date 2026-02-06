<p>India's young batting sensation <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav-sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a> blazed away to the second fastest hundred in the history of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-19-world-cup">International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup</a>, racing to the landmark in just 55 balls against England in the finals in Harare on Friday (February 6).</p><p>Australian Will Malajczuk holds the record of the quickest century in the ICC event for his 51-ball ton against Japan in the group tie of the same tournament held in Windhoek (Namibia) on January 20. </p>.ICC Under-19 World Cup: Record-eyeing India face plucky England .<p>The 14-year-old opener exploded when it mattered the most, reaching his fifty in just 32 balls and continued in the same vein to torment the English bowlers. The second fifty came off just 23 balls.</p><p>Sooryvanshi put on 142 runs in just 19 overs with his skipper Ayush Mhatre, who departed for a 51-ball 53 immediately after bringing up his half-century.</p><p>Sooryavanshi was finally dismissed for 175 off 80 balls. His innings was laced with 15 hits to the fence and as many over it.</p><p>(with agency inputs) </p>