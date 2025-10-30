<p>Riding on a brilliant 119 from Phoebe Litchfield and aided by half-centuries from Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63) Australia set India a daunting target of 339-run after opting to take first use of the wicket in the second semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup at Navi Mumbai on Thursday.</p><p>If not for a tidy third spell of 3-0-9-2 in which Shree Charani (2/49) dismissed Beth Mooney (24) and an in-form Annabel Sutherland (3), Australia might have finished with far more than they managed.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India.<p>In fact, Charani’s spell came amid a slowdown for Australia, who had slipped from 220 for two to 265 for six at one stage but Gardner’s quickfire 63 off 45 balls, featuring four sixes and as many fours, powered them past 300.</p><p>Australia were bowled out for 338 with one ball left in their innings.</p><p>Undeterred from an early blow, Litchfield’s third ODI ton which came off a mere 77 balls, set the platform for Australia to launch themselves to a huge total.</p><p>The 22-year-old came into this knockout game with only a fifty in her account so far in the competition, but batted as if she was always in a purple patch.</p><p>Litchfield's high quality knock included 17 fours and three sixes. Her lofted hits over the infield in the cover region were as spectacular as the two sixes she hit down the ground, one of which was hit on the second ball of the 27th over off Deepti Sharma.</p><p>Litchfield put on 155 for the second wicket before missing a lap shot off Amanjot with Perry, who made a valuable 77 off 88 balls (6x4s, 2x6s).</p><p>Despite Alyssa Healy’s fall early on, India needed to be disciplined in the field as well as with the ball. But Gaud (1-58) was inconsistent with her lines, Renuka could not find the familiar in-swing while India’s highest wicket-taker Deepti (2-73) had to contend with two late wickets.</p><p>Earlier, both the team made a few changes to the playing XI. </p><p>For India, Shafali Verma came in for Pratika Rawal, who has been ruled out of the tournament, while Uma Chetry and Harleen Deol make way for Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud.</p><p>Skipper Healy returned for Australia alongside Sophie Molineux, replacing Georgia Wareham and Georgia Voll in the XI.</p><p>The winner of this game will take on South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>