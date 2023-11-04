<p>34.1: 2 runs</p><p>34.2: OUT! Williamson goes for a six and is caught by Fakhar Zaman</p><p>34.3: Darryl Mitchell is the new batter; No run</p><p>34.4: 2 runs, Mitchell opens his account with a strike towards onside</p><p>34.5: 1 run</p> .<p>33.1: No run, a direct hit avoided</p><p>33.2: Four! Ravindra now at 99!</p><p>33.3: No run</p><p>33.4: 1 run, there we go! Ravindra brings up his ton!</p><p>33.5: 1 run</p><p>33.6: No run</p>.<p>32.1: Williamson on strike; No run</p><p>32.2: 1 run, a reverse sweep sends it towards third man</p><p>32.3: 1 run, sent towards legside</p><p>32.4: 2 runs, sent towards long on</p><p>32.5: No run</p><p>32.6: No run, Williamson tries another reverse sweep</p>.<p>31.1: SIX! Williamson welcomes Ali with an over-boundary</p><p>31.2: FOUR! The NZ skipper is in a destructive mood</p><p>31.3: No run</p><p>31.4: No run</p><p>31.5: 2, no ball</p><p>31.5: 2 runs, this is proving to be another costly over for Pakistan</p><p>31.6: FOUR runs!</p>.<p>30.1: Williamson on strike; 2 runs</p><p>30.2: FOUR runs!</p><p>30.3: No run</p><p>30.4: 1 run,pushded for a single</p><p>30.5: No run</p><p>30.6: No run, sent towards the offside</p>.<p>29.1: FOUR runs! Kane sends it flying towards midwicket</p><p>29.2: 1 run, sent towards cover</p><p>29.3: 1 run</p><p>29.4: No run</p><p>29.5: FOUR! Williamson shows no sign of stopping</p><p>29.6: 1 run</p>.<p>28.1: Ravindra on strike; No run</p><p>28.2: FOUR! A smooth uppercut by Ravindra</p><p>28.3: No run, sent towards midwicket</p><p>28.4: 1 wide; short ball down down leg side</p><p>28.4: 1 run</p><p>28.5: 1 run</p><p>28.6: SIX by Ravindra!</p>.<p>27.1: Williamson on strike; 1 run, wide ball</p><p>27.1: No run; Another short delivery</p><p>27.2: 1 run, sent towards third man</p><p>27.3: 1 run, sent at depe point</p><p>27.4: 2 runs, sent flying towards midwicket</p><p>27.5: No run, a fine yorker by Afridi</p><p>27.6: 1 run</p>.<p>26.1: Williamson on strike; FOUR runs! Ball sent flying past midoff</p><p>26.2: No run, a solid delivery by Rauf</p><p>26.3: 1 run, midwicket gets hold of the ball</p><p>26.4: 1 run, Rauf goes for a slower</p><p>26.5: No run, Williamson fails to get the placement right</p><p>26.6: 2 runs</p>.<p>25.1: Williamson on strike; 1 run, ball sent to midwicket</p><p>25.2: 1 run, sent towards off</p><p>25.3: No run</p><p>25.4: No run, Williamon on the verge of 50</p><p>25.5: 2 runs, there he goes! The captain delivers on the big stage!</p><p>25.6: 1run</p>.<p>24.1: Williamson on strike; 1 run, flicked towards midwicket</p><p>24.2: 1 run, a round the wicket ball, </p><p>24.3: FOUR runs!</p><p>24.4: FOUR again!</p><p>24.5: 1 run</p><p>24.6: FOUR! The PAK fielders are having a bad day at work</p>.<p>23.1: Williamson on strike, 1 leg bye</p><p>23.2: No run, a bouncer by Wasim. Williamson tries to pull but misses</p><p>23.3: 1 run</p><p>23.4: No run, Williamson goes for a flick, but ball hits his thigh pad</p><p>23.5: No run, ball was heading towards top of off stump, swept down the ground</p><p>23.6: 1 run, batter punches the delivery off the backfoot</p>.<p>22.1: Williamson on strike; 1 run</p><p>22.2: 1 run, bowler comes round the wicket</p><p>22.3: No run</p><p>22.4: SIX! The first six of the innings comes from Williamson.</p><p>22.5: 1 run</p><p>22.6: Four runs, another costly over for PAK.</p>.<p>21.1: Ravindra on strike; 1 run, sent away with a backfoot punch</p><p>21.2: 1 run, a length delivery sent to the right of the deep square leg</p><p>21.3: 1 run, a short delivery, sent towards cover</p><p>21.4: 1 run, sent towards the deep fine leg</p><p>21.5: No run</p><p>21.6: No run</p>.<p>20.1: Ravindra on strike; FOUR runs!</p><p>20.2: 1 run, round-the-wicket delivery once again</p><p>20.3: No run, pushed back to the bowler</p><p>20.4: No run, a soft hit towards short midwicket</p><p>20.5: 1 run</p><p>20.6: 1 run from a wide delivery</p><p>20.6: 1 run, an ondrive by the batter sends the ball towards long-on.</p>.<p>19.1: Williamson on strike; 1 leg bye</p><p>19.2: 1 run, short of length ball</p><p>19.3: 1 run, sent towards deep backward point</p><p>19.4: 2 runs; Rachindra brings up his 50 in style! This is his third half-century, besides two tons.</p><p>19.5: No run</p><p>19.6: 1 run</p>.<p>18.1: Williamson on strike; 1 run, sent to square deep midwicket</p><p>18.2: No run, round the wicket</p><p>18.3: 1 run</p><p>18.4: No run, a fast delivery on the pads</p><p>18.5: 1 run, sent to midwicket</p><p>18.6: FOUR run! A loose delivery that Ravindra goes after</p>.<p>17.1: Ravindra on strike; Round the wicket, sent to short cover</p><p>17.2: 1 run from leg bye</p><p>17.3: FOUR off a wide ball. Five runs from this delivery</p><p>17.3: 1 run, Williamson sends it to square leg</p><p>17.4: No run, short length this time, played back to the bowler</p><p>17.5: No run, back-of-a-length peachy delivery</p><p>17.6: No run, this time a miss</p>.<p>16.1: Williamson on strike; No run, sent towards leg stump</p><p>16.2: 1 run, chipped by the batter</p><p>16.3: 1 run, a round-the-wicket delivery</p><p>16.4: No run, over the wicket by the bowler</p><p>16.5: No run, sent towards legside</p><p>16.6: No run</p>.<p>15.1: Ravindra on strike; One run from a leg by</p><p>15.2: 1 run, a length ball sent outside off</p><p>15.3: No run, a round-the-wicket delivery</p><p>15.4: 1 run, NZ get their 100</p><p>15.5: 2 runs</p><p>15.6: 1 run</p>.<p>14.1: Ravindra on strike; FOUR runs! </p><p>14.2: 1 run, driven down the pitch</p><p>14.3: 1 run, sent off the backfoot towards midwicket</p><p>14.4: 1 run</p><p>14.5: No run</p><p>14.6: No run</p>.<p>13.1: Williamson on strikeFour! No player at slip, ball races towards boundary</p><p>13.2: 1 run, a late cut by the skipper</p><p>13.3: No run, round the wicket this time</p><p>13.4: No run, a bouncer this time</p><p>13.5: 2 runs</p><p>13.6: 1 run</p>.<p>12.1: Ravindra on strike; Wide</p><p>12.1: 1 run, sent to deep third man</p><p>12.3: No run, sent towards point</p><p>12.4: 1 run, a shorter delivery, glaced behind square</p><p>12.5: 1 run, sent towards sweeper on backfoot</p><p>12.6: No run, bowler comes around the wicket</p>.<p>11.1: FOUR! Williamson starts affairs where Conway left them with a brilliant shot</p><p>11.2: No run, defended</p><p>11.3: FOUR! Hits the ball between the keeper and the slip</p><p>11.4: No run, defended back to the bowler</p><p>11.5: No run</p><p>11.6: No run</p>.<p>10.1: Conway on strike 1 run, a slower delivery this time</p><p>10.2: No run, shorter delivery with bounce</p><p>10.3: No run</p><p>10.4: 1 run</p><p>10.5: OUT finally! Rizwan takes the catch, Conway departs.</p><p><strong>This is Hasan Ali's 100th ODI wicket!</strong></p><p>10.6: Williamson on strike, 1 run</p>.<p>9.1: Conway on strike; No run, slower delivery sent to cover point</p><p>9.2: No run</p><p>9.3: FOUR! bowls around the wicket, but hit smoothly by Conway</p><p>9.4: No run</p><p>9.5: 2 runs! Sent towards fine leg</p><p>9.6: 1 run</p>.<p>8.1: Conway on strike, No run</p><p>8.2: No run, back of a length</p><p>8.3: No run, batters defends it towards midwicket</p><p>8.4: 1 run</p><p>8.5: No run, shorter delivery, Rachin shows restraint</p><p>8.6: 2 runs, sent to midwicket</p>.<p>7.1: Ravindra on strike; No run, sent to offside</p><p>7.2: No run, ball slided towards midwicket</p><p>7.3: No run</p><p>7.4: FOUR!</p><p>7.5: No run, sent towards offside</p><p>7.6: FOUR again!</p>.<p>6.1: Conway on strike; FOUR! Afridi's bouncer taken on comfortably</p><p>6.2: FOUR again! Conway is on a roll here!</p><p>6.3: No run, ball hits batter on his pads</p><p>6.4: 1 run, a pull shot sends the ball towards fine leg</p><p>6.5: Full delivery on middle stump, sent towards midoff</p><p>6.6: FOUR again! What a costly over for Pakistan</p>.<p>5.1: Conway on strike; No run, back to the bowler</p><p>5.2: FOUR! Sent smoothly towards point</p><p>5.3: No run, batter blocks</p><p>5.4: No run; Back-of-length delivery sent towards extra cover</p><p>5.5: No run, a fuller delivery blocked by Conway</p><p>5.6: 1 run, a strong inside edge</p>.<p>4.1: Rachindra on strike; Wide, the Paks are giving too many extras</p><p>4.1: No run, a good delivery</p><p>4.2: Wide again. Afridi has not had a smooth start today</p><p>4.2: 1 run, sent towards legside</p><p>4.3: 1 run, hit towards fine leg</p><p>4.4: No run, a slower delivery defended by Rachindra</p><p>4.5: Four again!</p><p>4.6: No run</p>.<p>3.1: Ravindra on strike; No run, leaves</p><p>3.2: FOUR runs!</p><p>3.3: No run, goes shorter this time</p><p>3.4: 1 run, sent towards third man</p><p>3.5: FOUR again! Flicked to midwicket again</p><p>3.6: No run</p>.<p>2.1: Conway on strike, No run, Conway shoulder arms</p><p>2.2: No run; Conway defends a length delivery</p><p>2.3: 2 runs, sent to midwicket</p><p>2.4: No run, sent to offside as fielder was waiting</p><p>2.5: No run</p><p>2.6: FOUR runs! Conway smashes it over cover!</p>.<p>1.1: Ravindra on strike; 1run from a wide ball</p><p>1.1: No run, sent to midoff</p><p>1.2: No run, outside edge towards off</p><p>1.3: No run</p><p>1.4: Four! 1st boundary of the match by Ravindra</p><p>1.5: No run, ball sent to backward point</p><p>1.6: No run</p>.<p>0.1: Wide ball, one run.</p><p>0.1: No run, some extra bounce</p><p>0.2: No run, a fuller delivery, defended down the pitch</p><p>0.3: No run, again some extra bounce on the surface</p><p>0.4: No run, hits Conway on the pads</p><p>0.5: No run, Conway hits it towards point</p><p>0.6: No run again</p>.<p>New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Darryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult</p> <p>Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahemd, Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf</p>