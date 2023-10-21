JOIN US
Home

ICC World Cup 2023: Samarawickrama, Nissanka fire Sri Lanka to first tournament win

Having won the toss and electing to bat first, the Dutch team posted a total of 262, with Sybrand Engelbrecht scoring 70 off 82 balls.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 13:01 IST

Fifties from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama powered Sri Lanka to beat the Netherlands by 5 wickets in match no 19 of the ICC Men's World Cup, at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Saturday.

Having won the toss and electing to bat first, the Dutch team posted a total of 262, with Sybrand Engelbrecht scoring 70 off 82 balls.

Sadeera Samarawickrama with his unbeaten 91 off 107, and opener Pathum Nissanka (54 off 52) were the top-hitters for the Lankan side.

This is Sri Lanka's first win in the tournament, and will next face defending champions England on October 26, while Netherlands will play against Australia on October 25

