ICC World Cup | India, a home away from home for Afghans

"We have a good spin bowling attack, but only one department can't win you games," pointed out Shahidi referring to the match against Bangladesh. "You have to score runs to win the game. Also in the Bangladesh game, I know we didn't do well in batting, but we still believe, I still believe, we can do better. And as a team we have that belief that we could come back in the next game and through the tournament. The belief is there and the talent is there and we will try to move on and make it better and improve in tomorrow's (Tuesday) game," he offered.