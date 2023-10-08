Home
ICC World Cup: Jadeja stars as India bundle out Australia for 199

No Australian batter could cross the half-century mark with Steve Smith being the highest scorer with a 71-ball 46.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 12:29 IST

Indian spinners led by Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for India as the hosts restricted Australia to just 199 in the first match of both these teams in the ICC men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Jadeja picked three wickets while his spin partners Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin took two and one wicket respectively. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah also dismissed two Aussie batters while Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

No Australian batter could cross the half-century mark with Steve Smith being the highest scorer with a 71-ball 46.

(Published 08 October 2023, 12:29 IST)
