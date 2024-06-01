If he has applied, Gambhir would be good coach for India: Ganguly

Mumbai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said Gautam Gambhir would be a 'good coach' for the national cricket team if he has applied for the job, and favoured the appointment of a home-grown talent to the high-profile position.

Speaking at the inauguration of International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, Ganguly also gave his views on India's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I am in favour of an Indian coach. If he has applied, Gambhir will be a good coach," Ganguly said.

World Cup-winning former batter Gambhir recently mentored his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to win their third IPL title after a gap of 10 yearrs.