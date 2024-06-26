If you think too much, it doesn't help: Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal against England

"Honestly not a lot has changed since 2022. We have tried to play with free mind, T20 and ODIs as well. It all depends on conditions which were challenging throughout the tournament here," said Rohit at the pre-match press conference.

"We want to be a smart cricket team. I have kept things simple personally and for the players as well. We have done well with role clarity and rely on the players making good decisions on the field.

"Everyone knows they need to get the job done. We don't need to change from 2022 to 2024," he said, explaining the team's philosophy.

Rohit had led the charge against Australia with a blistering 41-ball 92-run knock in the crucial Super Eight stage game. The skipper said what has worked for him over the years is staying clam.

"It is important to stay cool and calm. Staying calm has worked for me over the years. Sometimes you can lose cool as well. I am happy to let you do what you want but if is at cost of the team then I won't let it happen. Indian cricket teams is always under pressure. Most of the guys are used to it."

The wickets in the Caribbean are aiding spin bowling but Rohit remained non-committal on whether the side will be packed with four spinners. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have done extremely well so far in the West Indies-leg of the tournament.

"We will see assess the conditions and then take a call on four spinners. We will see."