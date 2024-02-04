Important and satisfying to score runs at number 3: Shubman Gill

Talking about his struggles early on when James Anderson was making the ball talk, he said: “I was just taking one ball at a time and obviously, there was a lot happening around the crease. A couple of wickets fell early and then me and Shreyas had a good partnership.”

Gill was guilty of using hard hands in the series opener and even reached out to a fairly wide ball in the first innings here to get out. He put in the hard yards in the nets ahead of the second Test and that seemed to have worked for him.