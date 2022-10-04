Jemimah Rodrigues enters top 10 in ICC T20I rankings

In-form batter Jemimah enters top 10 in ICC T20I rankings

Rodrigues jumped four places to grab the number eight position in the list headed by Australian star Beth Mooney

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Oct 04 2022, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 20:06 ist
Jemimah Rodrigues. Credit: AFP Photo

Enjoying a good run of form of late, India's Jemimah Rodrigues on Tuesday entered the top 10 in the ICC Women's T20I rankings for batters.

She is currently placed eighth, having scored two fifties in four innings.

Rodrigues jumped four places to grab the number eight position in the list headed by Australian star Beth Mooney.

Also Read | Nitin Menon among 16 umpires named for T20 World Cup

Rodrigues, 22, is now among three India players inside the top 10, with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma retaining their third and seventh positions respectively.

Rodrigues struck 76 during India's match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup T20 in Sylhet last Saturday.

On Tuesday, Rodrigues smashed her way to 45-ball 75 as India crushed the UAE by 104 runs to continue their winning run.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved two spots up to 13th after the latest update.

In the bowling department, led by England's Sophie Ecclestone, India off-spinner Deepti Sharma slipped one place to the sixth position. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jemimah Rodrigues
Sports News
Cricket
ICC
T20

What's Brewing

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

 