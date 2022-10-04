In-form batter Jemimah enters top 10 in ICC T20I rankings

Enjoying a good run of form of late, India's Jemimah Rodrigues on Tuesday entered the top 10 in the ICC Women's T20I rankings for batters.

She is currently placed eighth, having scored two fifties in four innings.

Rodrigues jumped four places to grab the number eight position in the list headed by Australian star Beth Mooney.

Rodrigues, 22, is now among three India players inside the top 10, with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma retaining their third and seventh positions respectively.

Rodrigues struck 76 during India's match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup T20 in Sylhet last Saturday.

On Tuesday, Rodrigues smashed her way to 45-ball 75 as India crushed the UAE by 104 runs to continue their winning run.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved two spots up to 13th after the latest update.

In the bowling department, led by England's Sophie Ecclestone, India off-spinner Deepti Sharma slipped one place to the sixth position.