IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Prithvi Shaw makes 54, India take lunch at 85/2

Invited to bat, India reached 85 for 2 at lunch on the opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.

India lost both the openers -- Prithvi Shaw (54) and Mayank Agarwal (7) -- to Kiwi pacers.

Cheteshwar Pujara (15) and skipper Virat Kohli (3) were at the crease for the visitors, who left out injured Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin to include Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

The host have included pacer Neil Wagner in place of Ajaz Patel.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 85 for 2 in 23 overs.