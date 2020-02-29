IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Prithvi Shaw makes 54, India take lunch at 85/2

IND vs NZ: Shaw makes 54, India take lunch at 85/2

DH News Service, Christchurch
  • Feb 29 2020, 07:00am ist
  • updated: Feb 29 2020, 07:00am ist
Prithvi Shaw walks after being caught out on day one of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29, 2020. (AFP Photo)

 Invited to bat, India reached 85 for 2 at lunch on the opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.

India lost both the openers -- Prithvi Shaw (54) and Mayank Agarwal (7) -- to Kiwi pacers.

Cheteshwar Pujara (15) and skipper Virat Kohli (3) were at the crease for the visitors, who left out injured Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin to include Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

The host have included pacer Neil Wagner in place of Ajaz Patel.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 85 for 2 in 23 overs. 

